Newport Trust Co Has $158.45 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,464,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $158,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $67,340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,272. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

