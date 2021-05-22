New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,265. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.