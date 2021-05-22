New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,265. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

