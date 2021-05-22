New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE SNR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,371. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.98 million, a P/E ratio of -61.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

