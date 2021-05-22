NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NBSE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 300,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,256. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

