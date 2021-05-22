Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412.80 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 387.40 ($5.06). 468,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,058,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.90 ($5.04).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NETW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 396 ($5.17) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 417.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 491.13.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

