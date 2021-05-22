Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $501.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.