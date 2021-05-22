NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.270–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.21 million.

NEO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.76. 389,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,711. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,291.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

