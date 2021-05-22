Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,631 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

