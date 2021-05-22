Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $200.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.80 and its 200 day moving average is $175.46. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

