Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $118.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.83.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

