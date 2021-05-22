Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

