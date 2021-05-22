National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,173. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 148,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.