National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 6,100 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

LON NEX opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 273.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.