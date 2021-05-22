National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $273.73

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.73 ($3.58) and traded as high as GBX 287.62 ($3.76). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 284.20 ($3.71), with a volume of 961,095 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEX. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

