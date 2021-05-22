National Bankshares Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXT. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.06.

PXT stock opened at C$19.39 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.21.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.2716683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

