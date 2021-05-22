National Bankshares Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

SIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

