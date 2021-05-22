National Bank Financial Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$108.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$86.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,832,816.10. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,861 shares of company stock valued at $645,908.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

