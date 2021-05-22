National Bank Financial Increases Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$108.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NGT stock opened at C$88.70 on Thursday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$68.76 and a 52-week high of C$95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The firm has a market cap of C$71.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.15.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

