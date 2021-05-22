National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.74.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0300683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

