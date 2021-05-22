Nano (NANO) Price Down 40.6% Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Nano has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00018005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $903.94 million and $123.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,678.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.27 or 0.06243001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.37 or 0.01765916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00470053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00158304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.72 or 0.00646841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00438790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00383432 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

