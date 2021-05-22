Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.54 million and $62,848.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00419169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00187943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.91 or 0.00819293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

