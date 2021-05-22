Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 1,471,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.