M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 172.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

