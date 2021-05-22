M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $67.21 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

