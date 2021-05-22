M&T Bank Corp Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $122.80. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

