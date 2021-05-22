M&T Bank Corp Has $3.55 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.