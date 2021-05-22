M&T Bank Corp Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

HTHT stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

