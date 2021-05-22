M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,441 shares of company stock worth $26,011,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $401.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.