M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,284 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.28. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

