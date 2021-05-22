M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

