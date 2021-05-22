MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Buys $86,837.67 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser purchased 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $86,837.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,436.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MSM traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 506,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

