Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives $2.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS remained flat at $$1.06 during trading hours on Friday. 417,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,385. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $49.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

