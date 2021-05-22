Morgan Stanley Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $28.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TBPH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

