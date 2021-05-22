Morgan Stanley Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.16 ($109.60).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €92.32 ($108.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59. Puma has a 1-year low of €59.20 ($69.65) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.65.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.