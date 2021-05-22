Morgan Stanley Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $110.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSTR. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.20.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $103.51 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

