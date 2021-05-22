Morgan Stanley Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $105.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 266,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,670. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,150 shares of company stock worth $25,610,549. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Globe Life by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Globe Life by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

