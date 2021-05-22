Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 3.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $101,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,326,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

