Morgan Stanley Lowers Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $20.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 5,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,719. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $18,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

