Morgan Stanley Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $47.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. 668,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,301. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.