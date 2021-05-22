Morgan Stanley Boosts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $42.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.86.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 433,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,518. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

