Morgan Stanley Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $230.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.09.

Shares of LOW opened at $192.47 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 70,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

