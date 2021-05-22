MOGU (MOGU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 28th.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Shares of MOGU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 58,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,412. The company has a market cap of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

