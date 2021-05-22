MOGU (MOGU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 28th.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Shares of MOGU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 58,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,412. The company has a market cap of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

