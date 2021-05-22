Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 to $8.23. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,148.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

MRNA stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.45. 5,169,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. Moderna has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,754,590 shares of company stock worth $841,136,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 66,365 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $4,007,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 80.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

