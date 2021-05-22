Mizuho Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $55.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.