Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $123.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

