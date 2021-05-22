Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,147 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.43 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $76.24 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -98.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

