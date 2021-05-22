Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

