Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,656 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,778,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $7,244,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $3,986,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $316.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.35.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

