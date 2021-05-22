Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $305.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $163.86 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

