Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.24 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $145.83 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.16.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

